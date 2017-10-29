Businesses getting back to normal in downtown Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn (WKRN) – Community members came together on Sunday in Murfreesboro to support businesses that had closed because of the planned white supremacist rally.

“It is just really great to see the walls coming down and everybody getting back to normal,” said one business owner.

It is a day many in Murfreesboro have been looking forward to for weeks.

“We lost our Friday night and all Saturday but it was nice to have the community help us out,” said Michael Aker, a bartender a Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint.

The day after the planned rally, music is playing, drinks are pouring and people are passing through the historic square like Saturday never happened.

“We’re willing to move past everything and love each other as a community rather than harbor hatred for hate sake,” explained Cliff Marshall at Puckett’s Grocery.

After closing for the weekend, downtown Murfreesboro is getting back to normal.

Many of the businesses that did board up their windows because of this weekend’s rally have taken them down and are gearing up to open Monday morning, putting this weekend behind us.

On Sunday night, local bands came together to put an exclamation point on what some call a successful weekend.

“They want to do everything they can to show that we in Murfreesboro will always support each other no matter what,” said Marshall.

Jason Bennett, with Murfreesboro Loves, said the no show at the rally is exactly what they wanted.

“What happened yesterday was the eighth time in two years that we have done something like that in response to the League of the South,” Bennett told News 2.

He said the conversation cannot stop there.

“Those are the important things, the things that happened with legislation, how we do community from here to the next time they try to come,” said Bennett.

He said the businesses on the square need your support now more than ever.

“It is really amazing to see all the support of the Murfreesboro community and the love,” said Lacey Garrett, the owner of Garage Barre.

“I’m glad it is over and look forward to moving on,” explained Aker.

With your help, businesses especially waiters and waitresses can recover from the money they lost this weekend.