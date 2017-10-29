Active shooter call at Alabama hospital turns into stolen ambulance police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –Sunday afternoon around 3:40, Mobile Fire and Rescue was transporting a patient to Providence Hospital from the fair. At the same time Mobile Police Department were responding to an active shooter at Providence hospital in Mobile, Alabama.

When rescuers arrived at the hospital and took their patient inside, the active shooter allegedly stole the ambulance vehicle and fled. A police chase then ensued.

According to Steve Huffman with MPD, no shots were fired at the hospital and no injures have been reported.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Jamon Stegall, was arrested. Stegall’s charges include theft of property 1st and attempt to elude. is currently in police custody.