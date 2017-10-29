Donelson man dies after allegedly being shot by father

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person is dead in a shooting in Donelson.

Police responded to the call around 12:30 p.m. on Branwood Drive.

Police said they believe the father and son were in a physical fight before it moved to the street.

Police said It was there when the father pulled a gun and shot his son.

The father was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they have the father in custody and he is cooperating with the investigation.

Identities have not been released and police are still investigating.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.