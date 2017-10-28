Vanderbilt loses 5th straight, 34-27 to South Carolina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been a rough road for Vanderbilt who started out 3-0 but after Saturday night has not won a game since September 16th.

The Commodores had a chance to tie the game late in the 4th quarter but dropped to 0-5 in the SEC with a 34-27 loss to South Carolina.

Kyle Shurmer threw for 333 yards and 4 touchdowns as Vanderbilt jumped out to an early 7-0 lead before South Carolina rallied for 24 point in the first half to lead 24-13 at the break.

Shurmer tried to get the Commodores back in it with a 47 yard touchdown pass to Kalija Lipscomb that cut the South Carolina lead to 4 in the 3rd quarter.

South Carolina responded with an 11 yard touchdown run from quarterback Jake Bentley adding a field goal later to make it a 14 point game.

Vanderbilt was able to score late in the 4th quarter to cut the lead to 7 but couldn’t come up with anything on a final drive to tie the game.

Vanderbilt drops to 3-5 on the season losing it’s 5th straight game in the process.