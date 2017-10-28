Tennessee falls to 0-5 in SEC, losing 29-26 to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKRN) – They had only lost 1 game since 1984 to the Kentucky Wildcats but history did not matter Saturday night in Lexington as the Vols fell to the Wildcats in the final seconds 29-26.

Tennessee started the game down 14-6 but after a streak of 15 quarters without an offensive touchdown, Ty Chandler scored two in the 2nd quarter to have the Vols trailing 21-20 at halftime.

In the second half the Vols defense came to play forcing two of its 4 turnovers but only coming away with 6 points.

Brent Cimaglia connected on 4 of his 6 field goal tries but missed a big one that would have put Tennessee up by 8.

With time winding down, Kentucky drove 10 plays for 72 yards capped off by an 11 yard touchdown run by Stephen Johnson to give the Wildcats the lead with under 30 seconds to play.

Tennessee had one final chance with a last second heave but they came up 3 yards short losing 29-26.

The loss sends the Vols to 0-5 in the SEC and gives them just their second defeat to Kentucky in the last 33 games.