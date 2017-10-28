Teen in custody for attempted murder of Metro officer after home invasion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police and ATF agents arrested 19-year old Tonie Buchanan Friday night.

He’s facing four charges handed down by a grand jury for attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and gun possession during the commission of a felony.

The charges stem from a July 6 home invasion on Hermosa Street when authorities say three gunmen forced into a home after a woman refused to let them in.

The woman reportedly hid in a closet and 911.

According to a press release, one officer quickly arrived and saw three men, armed with guns, run out the front door.

Buchanan allegedly turned and fired shots at the officer, who was not hurt and didn’t return fire. All three suspects then ran off, according to Metro police.

Investigation led to the identification of Buchanan; James Woodard Jr., 21; and Dandre Whitley, 19, as the suspects.

Grand Jury indictments were issued against all three on Sept. 22. Woodard, of Chesapeake Circle, and Whitley, of Curtis Street, were both arrested on Sept. 30 and remain jailed.