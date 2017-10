CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heavy police presence guarded Henry Horton State Park in Marshall County Saturday afternoon, as protesters started showing up.

But demonstrators left the area after half an hour, according to the Chapel Hill Fire Department that tweeted alerts.

Protestors are gathering in Horton Park. There is no threat at this time. Law enforcement is on the scene. Please avoid the area. — Chapel Hill Fire (@chapelhillfire) October 28, 2017

All protesters have left Henry Horton State Park with no incidents reported. Law enforcement still on high alert. — Chapel Hill Fire (@chapelhillfire) October 28, 2017

Law enforcement teams continue monitoring the movement of groups of demonstrators.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.