Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, October 28

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The weather might not be perfect, but it shouldn’t stop you from passing up some Halloween fun.

First stop Franklin Pumpkin Fest will bring **big crowds** to the downtown area from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There you will find food, games for kids, vendors and of course pumpkins!

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s School Resource Officers begin a two-day “Zombie Hunt” at Smyrna High School.

It’s a fundraiser to benefit special needs students in Rutherford County.

Come out today between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

For $15 dollars, you can be a part of the “Zombie Hunt” and take part in activities for all ages.

Tonight is your last chance to see the Nashville Predators at home for a while. The Preds take on the New York Islanders at 7 p.m.

Then it’s time to hit the road for a long road trip, while Bridgestone Arena hosts the CMA Awards. The next home game after Sunday night is November 11th.

Staying on the ice: you can earn a free hour of skating lessons today.

The Nashville Figure Skating Academy runs the “Learn to Skate” program at Centennial Sportsplex.

They will be handing out free donation boxes for “Operation Christmas Child” at 9:45 a.m. this morning. If you show up wanting a donation box, you will receive a free hour of training at a later date.

Let’s end with an event that ends with a family friendly Halloween movie.

Honeysuckle Hill Farm is a destination in Robertson County this time of year. Your kids can dress up in costume, enjoy the farm and some trick-or-treating.

Trick or Treat Fest is included with general admission.

That will do it for today’s best bets… bundle up and enjoy some great Halloween activities.