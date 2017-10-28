No Show at rally likely to costs thousands

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a morning rally in Shelbyville, close to a thousand counter-protesters showed up in Murfreesboro ready to meet members of the League of the South and other groups this afternoon. Fortunately, for the community, most of them did not show.

“We couldn’t have Charlottesville happen again,” said Jennifer Edwards.

After weeks of preparations, Shelbyville and Murfreesboro were gearing up for the worse and hoping for the best.

“Tensions are kind of high right now. People are just walking around right now, angry and upset,” explained Deionte Ewing.

People began filling the streets around the courthouse early on Saturday.

“People are trying to come out together. You see all the different signs instead of it being a hate thing,” said DemeshriAnna Davis.

About two hours after the gates opened, the organizers sent a tweet saying ‘Murfreesboro canceled’ and the event was over.

Some say it is a win for the community with a hefty price tag.

“I own property here so I pay taxes so I’m a little bit upset about what is going to happen. This is all overtime for every single officer here,” Edwards said.

Officers from around the region were deployed and everyone went through a checkpoint.

“The police force was very strict but I’m happy. I knew it was safe, I had no fear coming on the square today,” said Edwards.

While there is no official word on the costs in Rutherford County, the price tag in nearby Shelbyville continues going up with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department at $10,000 already.

“We definitely lost a lot of money which I feel like was unnecessary as well,” one counter-protester told News 2.

With officers in tactical gear, snipers on the roof and outside agencies helping, it is safe to say this no show costs the city and county a pretty penny.

“All these businesses lost so much revenue for nothing,” said Edwards.