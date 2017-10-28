JOE BIDDLE: Saturday Notes: Oct. 28, 2017

Random ruminations while wondering whatever happened to Billy Buckner…

TEXANS OWNER’S GAFFE: The NFL players protest issue over to stand, kneel or hide when the National Anthem is played before their games got some more fuel on the fire thanks to Houston Oilers owner Bob McNair.

Two ESPN reporters reported McNair uttered this in an owners’ meeting. “We can not have inmates running the prison’’ when asked about the situation.

“I knew they were upset,’’ McNair told Houston’s Fox 17 reporter Mark Berman. “I told them if I had it to do over again I wouldn’t use that expression.’’

Duh!! McNair is one of the owners who has common sense and treats his players’ right. He should know better to choose his words on such a flammable subject. Anything a public figure speaks is going to get out in this world of social media.

SEC’S HOT SEATS: Woooeee! It seems Tennessee Coach Butch Jones is not the only one feeling the heat. Florida’s Jim McElwain’s team fell behind Georgia 21-0 early in the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. He had to put a fire out that he was on his way out of Gainesville.

Arkansas Coach Bret Bielema was on a hotseat, especially when his Razorbacks trailed Ole Miss, 31-7. But his team pulled off a miraculous 38-37 win on a 34-yard field goal with 4 seconds on the game clock. The two teams combined for over 1,000 yards of offense.

The Razorbacker kicker was Connor Limpert, a sophomore from Allen, TX., had to wait through three timeouts called by Ole Miss before nailing the game winner. It was the first SEC win for Bielema’s Hogs. They have LSU in Baton Rouge, home games for Mississippi State and Missouri to finish the season.

JON GRUDEN?: Every time Tennessee loses a game, the name Jon Gruden floods social media outlets. STOP IT. Just STOP IT. BetOnline, an internet betting outlet, has installed Gruden is now the favorite to replace Butch Jones.

It has Chip Kelly in second choice followed by Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and Bobby Petrino.

How many ways can Gruden say NO? OK, he was once on a low level position on the Vols staff years ago. His wife was a UT cheerleader. I’d guess he has been to Dollywood. But is he leaving a cushion TV analyst job to unravel the Vols wreck? NO!!! Now shut up.

ORLANDO WAG: Ouch! Orlando Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi picked Central Florida over Austin Peay by 100 points. Least Mikey forget that Austin Peay originated the basketball cheer for James “Fly’’ Williams, a Brooklyn hoops hotshot. The cheer? “The Fly’s open, let’s go Peay!!’’

He also chose N.C. State to beat Notre Dame by a touchdown in his Upset Special.

TRAFFIC JAM: Late comedian Conan O’Brien reported the Dodgers won Game 1 in the World Series and it was one of the fastest World Series in decades.

Fans in LA that were at the game for 2 ½ hours and in traffic for 5 ½.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.