NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A normally busy stretch of Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville was shut down Saturday.

All lanes will remain closed from the Interstate 40 split east of downtown to the Interstate 65 split north of downtown while TDOT does bridge repairs.

Drivers will be diverted onto I-65 and I-40.

The closure is part of a $28,500,000 project to replace bridges and repair drains.

That stretch of the Interstate will re-open at 6 a.m. Monday prior to the morning rush hour commute.