Help the environment, protect your identity and fight crime with Nashville Shred Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community Shred Day was underway Saturday morning at Nissan Stadium.

Officers and volunteers were on hand to instantly and safely destroy old documents by a Shred-it high speed, mobile, cross shredder.

Documents will be recycled to also help protect the environment.

A $5 per box donation for shredding goes to our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers.

In addition to the shredding held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Metro also offered VIN Etching.

VIN etching involves the use of acid to etch your vehicle identification number (VIN) onto the windows of your vehicle and is used as an anti-theft deterrent.

It not only provides law enforcement with easy access to your VIN in the unlikely event your car is stolen, it also provides identification of your car if it happens to be sold for parts.

These etchings were done with a suggested $10 donation to our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers, Inc.