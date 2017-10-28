Combating the opioid crisis in Tennessee with Count It! Lock It! Drop It!

JOELTON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Drug Enforcement Agency National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day was held Saturday in Middle Tennessee and around the country.

Locally, Count It! Lock It! Drop It! sites were held in various locations where people could drop off old or unused prescription medications.

The event, which began in Coffee County after it was discovered that a large number of teenagers were getting drugs from the cabinet at home, is designed to help protect loved ones and fight Tennessee’s opioid epidemic.

People were encouraged to bring their left over prescription drugs to a safe location where they were counted and disposed of properly.

There are some permanent drop off locations, but they did a big push on Saturday with multiple sites.

There was no immediate word on how much was collected.