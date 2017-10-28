Cheatham County man accused of trying to escape police after threatening girlfriend

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Cheatham County man was arrested after allegedly threatening his girlfriend and trying to escape police.

According to the Cheatham County Sheriff, 22-year old Dallas Atkinson is accused of using drugs, pointing a gun at his girlfriend and then trying to escape police custody after his arrest.

The Sheriff says deputies were called to Bryant Road where a pistol had allegedly been pointed at the victim.

When they put Atkinson in the back seat of the patrol car, police say he tried to escape but was unsucessful at getting out of his handcuffs.

Atkinson was booked in to the Cheatham County Jail.