Iowa couple arrested after baby found rotting in a swing

A couple is facing murder charges for the death of their baby boy whose body was found rotting in his swing. We want to warn you details of this case only get worse.

Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murdering their 4-month-old son, Sterling. 21-year-old Cheyanne Harris and 28-year-old Zachary Koehn were arrested Wednesday.

According to court papers obtained by KELOLAND News, Sterling’s maggot-infested body was found on August 30 in a baby swing in the family’s home.

A medical examiner found maggots in his clothing and skin that indicated he hadn’t had a diaper change, bath or been removed from the seat in over a week.

The autopsy also shows Sterling weighed less than seven pounds.

One neighbor, who lives in the same apartment complex, is stunned.

“It was crazy to think something like that happened here and to know that it was a baby, we have a baby and it was jut a big shock,”

Prosecutors say that the couple’s account of what happened is inconsistent with the results of an autopsy.

Both Harris and Koehn said they had checked on the baby at 9 a.m. and he was fine. When they checked on him again at 11, he was dead. But in a later interview with police they said the last time anyone had checked on Sterling was the day before.

Authorities say the two have a history of substance abuse, including meth.

“It’s crazy you can ignore the baby and the crying for a long amount of time, they cry within a day or minutes if they are upset about something and to ignore it that long, is crazy to think you could,”

Harris and Koehn are being held on $100,000 cash bond.