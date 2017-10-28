Alexander condemns white nationalists, Nazis as un-American

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – White nationalist groups got blasted by U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander Saturday.

Tennessee’s senior senator released a statement while protesters and counter-demonstrators were gathering in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro.

Alexander said white nationalists, Nazis, white supremacists and the Klan are un-American and not welcome in Tennessee. Here’s the full statement:

“While the Constitution gives everyone the right to assemble, the Constitution makes it absolutely clear that we are all Americans without regard to race. The views of the white nationalists, Nazis, white supremacists and the Klan are wrong, they are un-American, they are not welcome, and we need to be loud and clear about that.”