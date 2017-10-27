Woman shot at Super 8 in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was shot at an Antioch motel early Friday morning.

It happened at the Super 8 Motel on Bell Road just off Interstate 24 around 1:30 p.m.

The victim reported she was staying at the motel when a man she had previously met knocked at the door.

The 26-year-old woman said the man brandished a handgun and demanded money. As the victim attempted to flee, she was shot in the hand.

Police said the suspect, a black man last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, fled the scene in a black SUV.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call our partner at Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.