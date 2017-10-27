Will there be any snow for Middle Tenn. as coldest air of season crashes in?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A major shift in the weather will happen Friday afternoon and evening as Nashville goes from a spell of warmth to the coldest air of the season.

As this transition occurs, heavy rain and even a little bit of wet snow could fall. Yes, snow.

During the early afternoon, a south wind pumps temperatures into the 60s to near 70 as clouds quickly move in.

Rain spawns in southern Kentucky and along the Tennessee River first before heading to Metro and the plateau. As the evening commute begins, colder air intrudes and takes temperatures to the 40s in the blink of an eye.

Rain will be heavy at times creating a not so pleasant evening. Plus, wind speeds could gusts to 20 mph at times. Overnight, rain shifts east to the plateau ans as temperatures fall to the 30s, there is a small potential for several wet snowflakes to fly in southern Kentucky or the plateau. Snow that falls won’t accumulate, but would be a nice treat.

Temperatures could dip to or below the freezing mark along the Tennessee River and portions of southern Kentucky. Due to this, the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch overnight to 10 a.m. Saturday..

If that news was not cold enough, the dreaded wind chill comes back. It could feel like the mid 20s for several locations.

A lot of changes happening quickly, but just a sign that the seasons have changed.

