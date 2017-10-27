White House suggests $45B in opioid fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is suggesting that $45 billion might be a good number for Congress to add to the fight against opioid addiction.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked Friday how much money the president would like to see Congress add to a nearly-bankrupt public health emergency to address the crisis.

She’s noting one version of the “Obamacare” replacement bill that died in Congress included $45 billion to fight opioid abuse.

Sanders she she’s “not going to negotiate” from the podium, but says: “We do feel like that $45 billion would have been a good number.”

White House officials have said they plan to work with Congress to lock down a number as part of the end-of-year budget negotiations.

Sanders says she hopes “there will be a lot of bipartisan support to put behind the opioid crisis.”