TBI says it ‘stands ready’ ahead of rallies in Shelbyville, Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the agency is taking precautions in light of this weekend’s rallies.

Several groups that promote white nationalist ideals will be in Middle Tennessee for sidewalk rallies, starting in Shelbyville around 10 a.m. and moving into Murfreesboro around 1:30 p.m.

In the wake of the violence in Charlottesville, since some groups were part of those rallies this past August, police, local and state law enforcement agencies, residents and businesses in Tennessee are on edge, with many taking safety precautions.

And now, the TBI says it’s taking precautions as well, saying it will closely monitor the situation “given how similar events have recently unfolded in our country.”

“Our agency stands ready to support and aid local law enforcement in any manner necessary. Over the weekend, TBI presence will be visible as a show of force and support for local law enforcement agencies in their efforts to protect their communities from any possible acts of violence that may result,” Director Mark Gwyn stated.

He continued, “Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, I urge those in attendance—regardless of their position on these issues—to conduct themselves in an orderly, respectful fashion for the sake of safety during this weekend’s events.”

