Shelbyville braces for weekend protests

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – White Nationalists are preparing to march on Shelbyville Saturday.

Counter-protestors, however, beat them to the punch one day early and tried to spread a positive message.

The messages of unity and love took to the streets and everyone is welcome, except one group.

“It would be lovely if the white supremacist groups would instead turn around and reconsider their choices,” said counter-protestor Dixon Irene.

Metal barriers were put up to keep Saturday’s protest isolated to one area.

A couple of blocks away, public works crews were prepping downtown to keep crowds away from the square.

At the J Jordan Boutique, owner Jennifer Thompson decided to close her store, even if it means losing business.

“We don’t really want to give attention to the rallies taking place in Shelbyville. And for the safety of my employees and customers, I felt it was best better to,” said Thompson.

Local police have had a strong presence leading up to the rally.

Stores around town have been putting up signs to let customers know they’d be closed Saturday.

The signs also came with messages of support as a small town braces for the worst but hopes for the best.