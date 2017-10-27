Prep Blitz scores: 10/27/17

McCallie 45  Father Ryan 7

Pope John Paul II 42  Goodpasture 19

King’s Academy 58 Ezell-Harding 12

Davidson Academy 61  Clarksville Academy 7

Smith Co. 39  Grund Co. 0

Nashville Christian 61  Tipton Rosemark 23

Wilson C. 17  Station Camp 7

Watertown 14  E. Robertson 12

Columbia Academy 34  Loretto 7

Hillsboro 42  Hunters Lane 0

Franklin 31  Dickson Co. 0

White House 21  Greenbrier 0

Jo Byrns 35  Pickett Co. 0

Beech 42  Hillwood 0

BGA 19  Lipscomb Academy 9

Blackman 28  Riverdale 26

Cane Ridge 35  Rhea Co. 14

Coffee Co. 63  White Co. 6

Eagleville 35  Summertown 0

Forrest 52  Community 22

Gallatin 63  Glencliff 8

Gordonsville 27  Clay Co. 14

Henry Co. 44 Northwest 12

DCA 30  MJCA 0

Wavery 77  Hickman Co. 20

Wayne Co. 44  Collinwood 12

Sycamore 24  Harpeth 0

Summit 38  Lincoln Co. 0

Springfield 42  Creek Wood 0

Spring Hill 28  Lawrence Co. 12

Smyrna 7  McGavock 6

Huntland 28  Richland 6

LaVergne 28  Stewarts Creek 21

Marshall Co. 49  Nolensville 6

Monterey 27  Red Boiling Springs 7

Montgomery C. 34  White House-Heritage 12

Trousdale Co. 47  Jackson Co. 20

Overton 35  Antioch 0

Page 21 Columbia 12

Rossview 24  Lebanon 7

Mt. Juliet 27 Hendersonville 7

Maplewood 36 Tullahoma 29

Clarksville NE 28 East Nashville 7

Pearl Cohn 54 Whites Creek 0

Giles Co. 28 Stratford 20

Ravenwood 22 Independence 13

Brentwood Academy 37 Ensworth 7