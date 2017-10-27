Predators beat Blackhawks 2-1

CHICAGO, IL (WKRN) – Pekka Rinne had 43 saves and the Nashville Predators beat the Blackhawks 2-1 Friday night in Chicago.

Craig Smith scored the game winner 11 minutes into the second period when he scored his second goal of the season the power play.

Calle Jarnkrok scored the Preds first goal of the night one minute into the second period to tie it up at 1-1. It was the first goal of the season for Jarnkrok who was off to a slow start this season with just one assist in the first 10 games.

Chicago’s only goal came in a 21 shot first period when Artem Anismov scored a shorthanded goal for a 1-0 lead.

The Predators return to Nashville Saturday night to host the New York Islanders at 7:00 p.m.