Police create barrier, businesses board up ahead of Murfreesboro rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Downtown Murfreesboro business owners are making final preparations for the white supremacist rallies planned for this weekend.

Police set up gates to create a barrier and store fronts are now boarded up in the downtown square.

Early Friday morning, before business owners began closing their shops and boarding up their store fonts they gathered in prayer.

“You all want to hold hands and get this circle going,” said downtown business owner, Shawn Templeton as he lead the group in prayer.

“We just bring to you today about what is going on this weekend and father I ask you to put love in everyone’s heart,” he continued.

On one of the boarded up stores, people in the community began writing words of encouragement and love. Life long Murfreesboro resident Tammy Garner wrote on the board. She told News 2 she is really upset about this weekends’ events.

“I’m sad. I was born and raised here. My parents brought me up to love people no matter what and so the people who want to bring hate to our city it just breaks my heart,” said Garner.

The business owners told News 2 they have done everything they can do ahead of the white supremacist rallies planned in the town square Saturday. Now they are just preying for a peaceful weekend.

“Father I ask you to please just put your hand upon us and keep our friends and our family and our community safe,” said Templeton to the group as they all held hands in a circle.

