People leave messages of peace as Murfreesboro owners board up businesses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – As businesses board up their windows ahead of this weekend’s rally in Murfreesboro, people are leaving words of encouragement, peace and love.

“It’s nice to see people joining the fight where it counts,” said Benjamin Goins. He and his wife have come to the Murfreesboro square every morning for the past two weeks to pray for peace.

On Friday morning they were joined by several others and local pastors, including Brandon Eggar, the senior pastor at Trinity Presbyterian Church.

“I think one of the things the mayor said, that we want to be a city that truly loves,” Eggar said in part. “What tomorrow is, is ultimately a demonstration of hate and separation where Christ calls us to unite around Him and also seek the blessing of others.”

A prayer vigil will be held Friday night from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church located at 200 Main Street.

“We’ll open the doors to the entire community and we’ll have several different prayers going on and read scripture. The center point is really this theme of understanding the love of Christ brings us together, not divides us,” said Pastor James McCarroll.

While many businesses have boarded up their windows and doors for Saturday, messages of support have been written on the plywood.

“I know it’s their right to come in, but the customers – it’s displacing us. It’s making us lose our places that we go on Saturdays and it’s closing down the whole square,” Murfreesboro resident Sharon Matheny said.

Resident Matt Ward added, “I’m disappointed that they’re coming. The thing that bothers me is that counter protestors will show up and you have the risk for violence. If we would all just shun it, just turn our backs to it, then they wouldn’t have any audience or any incidents.”