New PSA brings Let’s Move Nashville plan to life through animated video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – City officials released a new public service announcement about the Let’s Move Nashville plan announced by Mayor Megan Barry earlier this month.

The video highlights the proposed transit changes through an animated short film, of sorts, showing the routes and services the plan includes.

“Nashville. It’s a great city and it’s on the move. Our economy is diverse and thriving, our Music City brand is famous worldwide, our reputation for creativity and culture is second to none, and we’re fortunate we’re still surrounded by lush, open countryside,” the narrator begins.

“What makes us great, also makes us a magnet. Every day, 80 people move into our region; that’s a good thing. They help create the population base we need to attract world-class companies, sports and attractions. But good growth brings bad traffic,” it continues.

According to the city’s data, Nashvillians lose 34 hours a year in traffic and waste $1,308 in gas.

“It’s time to solve this problem. Right now,” the video says.

Let’s Move Nashville hopes to increase connectivity between Nashville’s busiest and most popular neighborhoods while easing the traffic congestion that plagues anyone who drives.

It’s a $5.2 billion plan that would create a light rail system, rapid bus transit, extend the commuter rail, improve local routes, and build a downtown tunnel for these systems to run faster.

Watch the whole plan come to life on YouTube.