NES employees don pink hard hats for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the Nashville Electric Service is showing their support and solidarity.

Hundreds of employees are donning pink hard hats in a powerful movement to show their commitment to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society.

“Our employees are in the community providing safe and reliable power to customers every day,” said Decosta Jenkins, NES president & CEO. “Our hope is that people will take notice of the pink hard hats, and we can help spread an important message while crews are doing their jobs.”

For some NES employees, the movement is personal. They’ve had close friends or family members battle cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in women, after skin cancer.

In fact, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It’s also the second-leading cause of death among women. To learn more, visit cancer.org.