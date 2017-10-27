Murfreesboro releases list of items prohibited at white nationalist rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The city of Murfreesboro has released a list of items that will not be allowed at Saturday’s white nationalist rally.

“To ensure everyone’s safety, many items will be prohibited from the area,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh and Murfreesboro Interim Police Chief Michael Bowen in a joint statement. “We will require everyone to comply with the restrictions. We are committed to taking precautions to keep the area secure.”

No person, other than authorized law enforcement and public safety personnel, will be allowed to have any weapons or items capable of being used as weapons within a one-block radius of Public Square.

Below is a list of prohibited items:

Aerosol cans, spray cans and pressurized canisters

Air horns and similar noise-making devices

Alcohol

Ammunition

Axes, ax handles and hatchets

Balloons

Baseball and softball bats

Batons and clubs

Bicycles

Bicycle locks, including U-Lock bike locks

Biological agents or biohazards

Blades and bladed items, including knives, daggers, swords and razor blade

Bolts

Bows and arrows

Bricks

Coolers

Drones

Eggs

Explosives

Firearms, including licensed concealed or open-carry firearms

Fireworks

Gasoline, kerosene or any other flammable liquid

Glass bottles

Glass, thermal or metal containers

Hazardous chemical agents (including bio toxins, blister agents/vesicants, blood agents, caustics/acids, pulmonary agents, incapacitating agents, nerve agents, riot control agents/tear gas, organic solvents, metallic or other poisons

Heavy gauge chains

Ice picks

Laser pointers

Lengths of lumber or wood

Liquids, including water

Metal beverage or food cans or containers

Metal or PVC pipes

Metal nuts

Packages that are sealed/unopened or whose contents cannot be readily determined by law enforcement

Pepper spray, mace or similar substances

Poles

Rocks

Rolled coins

Selfie sticks

Shields

Signs not constructed of foam core, cardboard or paper

Skateboards

Spears

Sticks and staffs

Tasers and stun guns

Tent/canopy poles or stakes

Torches, lanterns or any other devices that use fire or fuel

Toy or replica weapons

Tripods for cameras or video cameras

Umbrellas

Wagons/carts

Wooden dowels

Other items that also prohibited include:

Any other item, which in the assessment of law enforcement could be used as a weapon or otherwise presents an unreasonable risk to public safety.

Helmets

Bullet-proof vests or other protective vest/body armor

Masks of any kind, including gas masks and costume masks

Tents or canopies

No animals will be permitted except for working service animals as defined by the Americans with Disabilities Acts. Law enforcement officers may remove the service animal if determined to be a significant risk to the safety of others.

Organizers of the League’s event will be allowed to bring one electronic sound-amplification device and related equipment. No other electronic sound equipment will be permitted.

Signs, banners and flags will be permitted but without the use of handles, poles, rods, rope or any other similar item to eliminate the potential for using such items as weapons.

Individuals with mobility disabilities will be permitted to use manually-powered wheelchairs and other manually-powered mobility aids such as walkers, crutches and canes unless law enforcement determines the presence of the device presents a significant and unreasonable risk to the safety of others.

Individuals with motorized wheelchairs may be allowed after law enforcement officers inspect the wheelchair and determine it does not present a significant and unreasonable risk to the safety of others.

No automobiles, trucks, motorcycles or other motorized vehicles will be allowed within the restricted area except law enforcement and other public safety vehicles.

All vehicles parked within the downtown area after 3 a.m. Saturday will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday no one can park on the following streets:

Vine Street between South Walnut Street and South Academy Street

College Street between North Walnut Street and North Spring Street

Walnut Street between West Vine Street and West College Street

Spring Street between East Sevier Street and East College Street and

Tommy Martin Drive

Vehicles parked on any of these streets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. will be towed at the owner’s expense.

For safety reasons, officers will close the downtown square to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Counter demonstrators will be allowed to enter the square via South Church Street and South Maple Street only.

Officers will search everyone in the vicinity of the rally site.