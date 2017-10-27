Mufreesboro church prays for peace ahead of white supremacist rally

MUFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds gather in Murfreesboro, to pray for peace ahead of Saturday’s white nationalist rallies.

There wasn’t much room inside the sanctuary at First Baptist Church on Friday, as religious leaders came together to make a statement.

A stone’s throw away from boarded windows and doors on the square, congregations of all sizes filled the pews, for a night of prayer before the storm.

“We will pray for our community, we will pray for Shelbyville, we will pray for our law enforcement and first responders,” said Pastor Noel Schoonmaker. “We will pray for racial injustice, and peace in our community.”

Organized by the pastors at both First Baptist Churches in Murfreesboro, the service soon gathered support from churches all around the city.

Scripture and prayer would be led by a host of different pastors.

“This message is about bringing our community together in love, we’re happy to do that,” noted one church goer. “We need to be prayerful this weekend, we want a peaceful weekend.”

Most in the pews were proud member of local congregations in Murfreesboro.

Some, like Warner Durnell, were simply proud Middle Tennesseans showing support.

“I think it’s showing a sign of unity, standing together for a good purpose, a good cause,” Warner said. “It’s just great to see people come together at a time like this.”

