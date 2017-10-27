Most Wanted man surrenders in deadly shooting of former TSU officer

NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – A man added to the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday in connection to the shooting death of a former Tennessee State University police officer is now in custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Ricardo Murray Jr. turned himself into Metro police around 2 a.m. Friday.

Murray was identified as one of three suspects in the shooting that claimed the life of Jonathan Outlaw.

Outlaw was shot and killed at a Robertson County gas station on Maxey Road Tuesday night. The 42-year-old man died at the scene.

Authorities previously said the three suspects had arranged to meet Outlaw at the gas station after contacting him about purchasing a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro he posted for sale on Craigslist.

During that meeting, police said Murray and the two others attempted to steal Outlaw’s car, shooting him as they fled with the Camaro.

Police late Tuesday night they learned from OnStar that the stolen Camaro linked to the Robertson County fatal shooting was in the area of Murfreesboro Pike.

Officers spotted the car near Una Elementary School. A man subsequently identified as Murray was seen fleeing from the car despite repeated shouted commands from officers. The officer gave chase, but lost sight of Murray in the darkness.

Police said there was a .380 caliber pistol inside the Camaro.

He is charged in Nashville with auto theft, evading arrest, unlawful gun possession and driving on a revoked license. In Robertson County, he is accused in Outlaw’s shooting death.

A juvenile is also charged in the case. The third suspect has yet to be identified.