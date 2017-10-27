Man wanted on 5 counts of attempted homicide in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Gallatin police are searching for a man with five active warrants for attempted homicide.

Christopher Barr is also charged with three counts of reckless endangerment.

According to a press release, the charges stem from a drive-by shooting that happened Wednesday night.

Barr is to be considered armed and has a violent history.

Anyone with information related to this or any other crimes that have occurred in Gallatin are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.