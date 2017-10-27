Heather Melton to speak on ABC ‘s 20/20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – ABC’s 20/20 spoke to Las Vegas mass shooting survivors to share their stories about what happened that night and how it has affected their lives since then.

One of those survivors is Heather Melton, whose husband Sonny was killed that night while trying to protect her.

Sonny Melton was a Big Sandy, Tennessee native and was laid to rest earlier this month. Heather will share her thoughts and lingering questions after the shooting.

“The question that troubles me the most is how was a person able to get all those weapons and ammunition into his hotel room and nobody notice. How was he able to carry that many bags, or suitcases, however he did it, into his room, and modify his room, and nobody notice?,” said Melton.

The 20/20 special will air at 9 p.m. Friday evening.

