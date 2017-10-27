First charges approved in Russian meddling investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) – A federal grand jury in Washington has approved the first charges in the Russia probe led by special counsel Robert Mueller, sources told CNN.

The charges are however still sealed under orders from a federal judge.

The sources told CNN that plans were being prepared Friday for arrests in the case to be made as soon as Monday.

A spokesman for the Special Counsel’s office declined CNN’s request for a comment.

Mueller was appointed in 2016 to lead the investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election.

The investigation was centered around the Trump campaign’s potential collusion with Russia. It also focused on whether Trump might have tried to impede the investigation.

In addition to the Special Counsel’s probe, three committees on Capitol Hill are also conducting investigations.