Family worried after Cheatham County woman leaves hospital after overdose

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman police say overdosed with her daughter in an Ashland City dollar store is out of the hospital.

Upon leaving, law officers in two counties were told to check on her welfare. Metro police issued a county-wide radio broadcast that was relayed in Cheatham County.

Deputies reportedly never found Stacy Felix, 49.

On Friday, family member Charles Langston spoke to News 2 from his Cheatham County neighborhood and says he saw Felix on Wednesday.

“I’ve been worrying about her. I think she has been on drugs for a little while. I’d tell her to get her butt back to the hospital, needs to take care of herself,” he said.

She and her daughter were found unresponsive at the Dollar General in Ashland City.

Cheatham County Ems workers used Narcan and resuscitated both women. Felix was brought here to Centennial Medical Center.

According to both Metro police and Cheatham County investigators, the multi-county welfare check was broadcast at 2:49 a.m. Wednesday morning after she left the hospital.

Dispatchers: She was at one of our hospitals and she left the location approximately around midnight, and if you find her let us know you have found her.

“Stacey, honey, if there is any way get back to the doctor… We worried to death about you,and you know that,” Langston said in a message to his relative.

Ashland City police confirm they’re still investigating the multiple overdose incident and actively searching for the person who may have supplied the drugs allegedly laced with fentanyl.

News 2 also called a number we believe belongs to Felix and has yet to hear back.