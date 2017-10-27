Deer crashes through Michigan coffee shop window

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A Michigan coffee shop had to close its doors Friday after a deer crashed through a window and created a mess inside.

Just before 8 a.m. Friday, Biggby Coffee Texas Corners posted to Facebook that it would be closed while cleaning up and then later posted that it would be closed until further notice.

According to the store, which is located in Texas Township just west of Portage in Michigan, the deer’s antlers were ripped off when it broke through the window. Animal control was able to get the deer out of the shop and also took the antlers.

The shop remained closed Friday as a professional cleaning service was working to get it back in order. The last post by the business Friday evening stated that the shop would hopefully reopen on Sunday.

No one was injured in the incident.