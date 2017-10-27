Construction worker dies in trench collapse at Welch College

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A construction worker died after becoming trapped underground when a trench collapsed in Gallatin.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. at Welch College off Bison Trail, just off Big Station Camp Road.

Gallatin police said the contract worker was repairing a water line when the accident happened.

According to Sumner County EMS, the Hendersonville Fire Department was called to assist in the worker’s recovery due to falling rock and rubble.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time. No one else was injured.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration says they has been notified.

