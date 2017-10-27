Car crashes into home, catches fire after gunfire in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A car hit by multiple rounds of gunfire crashed into a home, causing both to burst into flames on Thursday.

Clarksville police say it happened on Chadwick Drive after reports of gunfire in the area of Daniel Street around 6:30 p.m.

Officers found a white, two-door sedan abandoned and unoccupied after it crashed into a home on Chadwick. Both the car and home were on fire.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the car had been hit by several rounds of gunfire, appeared to have fled the scene, striking several mailboxes before it hit the house and caught on fire, according to a press release.

The gunfire did appear to be directed at the vehicle and not random.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call Detective Pew, 931-648-0656 ext. 5365 or the TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.