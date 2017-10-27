59 violations found so far during Operation Blackout in Davidson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers are continuing to knock on the doors of sex offenders in Middle Tennessee as Operation Blackout continues in the days leading up to Halloween.

The goal of the sweep is to make sure sex offenders are not participating in any Halloween events.

So far, officers have made contact with 377 offenders in Davidson County. Of those, there were 59 violations. Those violations included narcotics, unauthorized internet access, social media accounts and Halloween decorations.

Officers will continue to do the checks in to make sure sex offenders are abiding by the terms of their supervision and seasonal restrictions.

Sex offenders must have their porch lights off on Halloween night, cannot participate in trick-or-treating and cannot answer their door for anyone but law enforcement.

Officers will visit a all 441 sex offenders by Halloween.

Click here to see the state’s sex offender registry map.