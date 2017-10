NASHVILLE,Tenn. (WKRN) – A man added to the state’s “Most Wanted” after a former TSU police officer was shot and killed has been taken into custody.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Ricardo Murray, Jr. turned himself into Metro police overnight.

Jonathan Outlaw was shot and killed at a Robertson County gas station Tuesday night.

A juvenile is also charged in the case and authorities are still looking for a third suspect.