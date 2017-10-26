Winning $150,000 lottery ticket purchased in Hohenwald

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A winning lottery ticket worth $150,000 was sold in Hohenwald.

The Tennessee Lottery says it was among 14,628 winning tickets across the state after Wednesday’s drawing, including a $50,000 ticket in Memphis.

Both lucky tickets matched 4 of the 5 white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball number, which is a $50,000 base prize.

However, the Hohenwald player added the “Power Play” option for an extra $1, which multiplied the prize amount by 3, the Power Play number drawn Wednesday.

No information about the winners is available until the prize is claimed.