White House football on the verge of history

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s never been done before in the history of Tennessee High school football but on Friday night the White House Blue Devils could be the first.

After going 0-10 in 2016 the Blue Devils are on the verge of a complete turnaround. With a win over Greenbrier Friday night, they’ll finish the season 10-0.

No Tennessee high school football team has ever gone 0-10 and then 10-0 in back to back seasons and whatever happens tomorrow night, is something the whole town of White House can be proud of.

“We try not to think about last year but it’s something to be proud of what we’ve come up with this year,”said Carter Hunt, a senior running back and corner back.

“Especially since it’s my senior year that would be a great end to it but whatever happens we’re always gonna be in the playoffs and we havn’t been there for a couple years,”said Elijah Zweydorff, a senior lineman.

“They’ve been a really good group of kids as far as staying in the moment, you know the only goal we had this year is jsut try to win the 1st game and after we won the 1st game it was ust try and win the second and that’s been the philosophy you know and this week is not any different you know we’re playing a really good football team but our goal has been the same we’re just trying to prepare to give ourselves the best chance to be successful,” said head coach Jeff Porter.

White House takes on Greenbrier tomorrow night at 7:00 PM and you can watch the highlights on News 2’s Prep Blitz starting at 10:15.