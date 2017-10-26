This week’s murder in Franklin was the first since 2015

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin is one of the most affluent towns in Middle Tennessee, based on per capita income. In 2016, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated the town’s population at 75,000.

According to data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Franklin has averaged about one murder per year since 2007.

Wednesday’s fatal shooting on Chestnut Lane was the city’s first homicide since 2015.

Franklin Police spokesperson Lt. Charlie Warner talked with media on Wednesday about the safety of the area.

“It is unusual. This is a safe area that just does not see this type of crime, so you can imagine when we got this call and arrived, and saw what was occurring, you know, it got our immediate attention,” he said.

Franklin police make their crime data publicly available through mapping website CrimeReports.com. Over the past three months, through October 25, there have been approximately 180 reports of violent crime, which is an average of about two violent crime reports per day.

Most of the reports are for assault, although there are some reports of sex crimes and robbery. Property crimes like break-ins and shoplifting are far more common, which would be the case in any city.

According to TBI data, aggravated assaults were up in 2015 and 2016 compared with data from 2007-2014, but the increase in these crimes may be explained by the increase in population.

