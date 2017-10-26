This Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with Count It! Lock It! Drop It! to raise awareness for opioid abuse and prevention.

If you have unused prescription medication in your cabinet, you can get rid of it easily this Saturday.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding National Prescription Drug Take Back Day nationwide, and there are several places in our area where you can drop off your unwanted drugs.

There are many locations across Middle Tennessee where you can go. Click here to find an event near you.

Last April, Tennesseans disposed of more than 15 tons of drugs at 116 take-back events statewide during the DEA’s spring take-back event.