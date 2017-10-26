Spring Hill mom arrested for DUI with baby in car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Spring Hill mother, who had her baby in the car, was arrested for DUI Wednesday morning.

Police were called to the Steak ‘N Shake parking lot on Murfreesboro Road just before 1 a.m. to investigate a possible impaired driver.

Responding officers located the vehicle, occupied by Rebecca Henry and her infant, in an adjacent parking lot.

The officers determined Henry was impaired and took her into custody. Open alcohol was also reportedly found in her car.

Police said a family member came to the scene to take over care of the baby.

Henry, 26, was charged with DUI and has since been released on a $30,000 bond. She is due in court Nov. 2.

The Department of Children’s Services was notified of the incident.