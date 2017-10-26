Shelbyville group offers alternative to white supremacist rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shelbyville Loves is hosting a new way to promote community unity and curve hate.

The group will have a family friendly cookout as an alternative to the white supremacist rally being held in Shelbyville Saturday.

This cookout is welcome to all who wish to come together in a peaceful setting and come together as a community.

This event is not a counter protest but instead an alternative for the community.

For those who do wish to counter protest, there will be stations at the event to make banners and signs together and give to those who are counter protesting.

Shelbyville Loves said that this is a positive way to stand strong together as a community against the white supremacy in Tennessee.