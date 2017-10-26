Shelbyville creates list of prohibited items for Saturday’s rally

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelbyville Police Department compiled a list of items that won’t be allowed at this Saturday’s white nationalist rally and counter protest.
The restrictions will apply to anyone who plans to enter the area designated for protest.
City officials say the checkpoint access location will begin at the intersection of Regent Drive and North Cannon Blvd. Anyone with prohibited items will be denied entrance.
Everyone who enters the demonstration area will be subject to search for weapons and dangerous items, and they will also be scanned by metal detectors.
Below is a list of prohibited items:
- No weapons of any kind including firearms, knives, electrical weapons, chemical sprays, or anything that could be considered a weaopon
- No glass, thermal, or metal containers, including food, liquid or drink cans, bottles, or coolers of any kind
- No containers, backs, purses, fanny packs, or backpacks; Only required medical items will be allowed
- No poles, sticks, clubs, baseball or softball bats, golf clubs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, or other items that could be used as a weapon
- No masks, including gas masks, or any type of face covering
- No torches, lanterns, fireworks, or other devices that use fire or fuel
- No aerosols, spray cans, or pressurized canisters
- No toy or replica weapons
- No animals except working service animals
- No missiles, projectiles, or other items that if thrown could cause injury
- No laser pointers
- No items determined to be safety hazards
Most businesses on Shelbyville’s square will be closed on Saturday. Portions of Lane Parkway and North Cannon Blvd. will be closed before and during the rally.
Parking will not be allowed on city streets in the area and restrictions will be enforced beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.