Shelbyville creates list of prohibited items for Saturday’s rally

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Shelbyville Police Department compiled a list of items that won’t be allowed at this Saturday’s white nationalist rally and counter protest.

The restrictions will apply to anyone who plans to enter the area designated for protest.

City officials say the checkpoint access location will begin at the intersection of Regent Drive and North Cannon Blvd. Anyone with prohibited items will be denied entrance.

Everyone who enters the demonstration area will be subject to search for weapons and dangerous items, and they will also be scanned by metal detectors.

Below is a list of prohibited items:

No weapons of any kind including firearms, knives, electrical weapons, chemical sprays, or anything that could be considered a weaopon

No glass, thermal, or metal containers, including food, liquid or drink cans, bottles, or coolers of any kind

No containers, backs, purses, fanny packs, or backpacks; Only required medical items will be allowed

No poles, sticks, clubs, baseball or softball bats, golf clubs, umbrellas, selfie sticks, or other items that could be used as a weapon

No masks, including gas masks, or any type of face covering

No torches, lanterns, fireworks, or other devices that use fire or fuel

No aerosols, spray cans, or pressurized canisters

No toy or replica weapons

No animals except working service animals

No missiles, projectiles, or other items that if thrown could cause injury

No laser pointers

No items determined to be safety hazards

Most businesses on Shelbyville’s square will be closed on Saturday. Portions of Lane Parkway and North Cannon Blvd. will be closed before and during the rally.

Parking will not be allowed on city streets in the area and restrictions will be enforced beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.