Part of I-24 to be closed in downtown Nashville this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close a portion of Interstate 24 this weekend.

The closure takes place on I-24 from the I-40 split east of downtown Nashville to the I-65 split north of downtown for bridge replacement and rehabilitation.

The closure is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 30 at 6 a.m.

Traffic will be diverted onto I-65 and I-40. During the closures, drivers should expect congestion on the interstates around downtown Nashville, as well as local routes in the East Nashville area.

Drivers should watch for signs with directions for alternate routes.

Law enforcement will be on site to provide traffic control.