New Nashville mass transit plans face questions from residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashvillians flocked to the Farmer’s Market to question city leaders on a new mass transit plan, worth $5.2 billion.

The ‘open house’ was the first of several taking place across the county, as the mayor’s office hopes to tackle mounting traffic issues.

Before Nashville moves on the proposal, commuters needed questions answered.

City leaders were prepared, willing, and waiting at the Farmer’s Market on Thursday with answers.

“This is just a great example of being able to communicate with the community, all the opportunities about transit,” noted Mayor Megan Barry.

The “Let’s Move Nashville” proposal is still months away from a vote, costing an estimated $5.2 billion.

Voters were met by booths, broken down by specific features of the plan.

“If you wanted to learn more about the light rail system,” said Sean Braisted, with the Mayor’s Office. “Or you want to know how the bus system works, you can talk individually.”

Tom and Babs Loftis live near Gallatin Road.

The couple was excited to learn on Thursday, one of the proposed light rails will fly not far from home.

“We were here to find out more information about that,” said Tom.

“I wasn’t aware until we came to this meeting tonight, that was [going to] be one of the first,” added Babs.

The price tag though gives them pause, and they’re not alone.

“It’s incredibly high, and it’s probably honest,” said Mary Burger. “There might be more creative things to do, but this seems right to get the public transportation working, I’m happy about it.”

These open houses give the Mayor a chance to meet the Mary’s in Nashville, in the hopes that both sides can find a way to move Nashville forward.

“I’m excited by the turnout,” said Mayor Barry. “It’s always great to be in a place where citizens care about what’s going on in our community.”

The next open house meeting is scheduled for next Thursday, at Tennessee State University’s Elliot hall.