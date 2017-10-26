Nashville’s upcoming Family Justice Center will be world’s largest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One major sign of growth in Nashville is the construction along Murfreesboro Pike just south of downtown.

Crews are hard at work on a new police headquarters and Family Justice Center going up near Fesslers Lane.

When it’s all said and done, the facility will be a place where practitioners can work with domestic violence and sexual abuse victims.

On Thursday, a ceremonial “topping out” celebration was held where the last frame of the structure was put into place.

At 75,000 square feet, the Family Justice Center will be the largest in the world and help breathe life into the a major Nashville corridor.