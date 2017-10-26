Murfreesboro to bring the love during white nationalist rally

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newly-formed coalition of organizations, businesses, faith leaders, and concerned citizens will come together for a series of peaceful counter-demonstrations during the white supremacist rally on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The group calls themselves “Murfreesboro Loves.”

Murfreesboro Loves says the goal of their group is to show that Murfreesboro’s citizens do not agree with white supremacist ideals.

Those signed onto the coalition believe in the diversity of faiths, nationalities, race and sexual orientation.

At 5:30 a.m., members of Murfreesboro Loves and Murfreesboro Muslim Youth will deliver breakfast to the Murfreesboro Police Department to thank them for their vigilance in protecting the community.

At 11 a.m., an estimated 1,000+ community members will gather at Barfield Park, pavilion 7, to take part in “Murfreesboro Loves: A Community Against Hate”.

From there, demonstrators will have the option of either staying at the pavilion to take part in a celebration of diversity or taking part in a nonviolent march.

Marchers will then return to Barfield Park for family friendly activities, followed by a series of speakers denouncing white supremacy at 4 p.m.

